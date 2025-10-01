  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Red Cross says 'forced' to suspend Gaza operations

The organisation said it was forced to relocate staff to ICRC offices in southern Gaza to ensure safety and operational continuity

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 4:00 PM

Top Stories

Lights, music, Dubai Fountain! Look as attraction resumes after renovations

Lights, music, Dubai Fountain! Look as attraction resumes after renovations

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

The Red Cross on Wednesday said that intensified military operations in Gaza City had forced it to temporarily suspend its activities there, warning that "tens of thousands... face harrowing humanitarian conditions".

"The intensification of military operations in Gaza City has forced the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to temporarily suspend operations at its Gaza City office and relocate staff to ICRC offices in southern Gaza to ensure staff safety and operational continuity," it said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

1 tourist visa for 6 GCC countries set for pilot launch this year: UAE minister

thumb-image

Communications in the GCC undergo sea change over time

thumb-image

A stronger start with Star International School, Mirdif

thumb-image

50 Emiratis to train as brokers, launch real estate firms under Dubai incubator

thumb-image

Trump to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside US

 