At least two killed as Red Crescent helicopter crashes in Iran’s Lorestan mountains

The helicopter had been dispatched to Mount Oshtorankuh to search for a missing woman when the crash occurred at an altitude of 2,800 metres

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 11:21 AM

At least two people were killed after a Red Crescent helicopter crashed on Friday (October 3) in the Oshtorankuh mountains, Lorestan province, according to Tasnim News Agency citing officials.

The helicopter had been dispatched to Mount Oshtorankuh to search for a missing woman when the crash occurred at an altitude of 2,800 metres, Iranian Red Crescent Society said.

According to Mehr News Agency, a local official told the outlet that 10 rescue team members had been sent to the area following the crash. The helicopter was carrying four crew members and five rescue team members at the time of the incident.

Tragically, a similar incident has occurred elsewhere in the region. In Pakistan, a helicopter crashed during a rescue mission in monsoon-hit northern areas on August 15, killing five crew members on board, according to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief goods for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district due to bad weather," Ali Amin Gandapur said in a statement. "Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed."