Rains, thunderstorms: Schools to be shut in Makkah today

While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
The government of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has informed residents in a post on X that all schools will be shut today.
Schools and colleges will operate remotely today, the authority said.
All exams scehduled at the university's main campus and at its branch in Rabigh, will also be postponed to a later time.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit areas of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology.
Videos surfaced online showing streets in Makkah flooded as heavy rains lashed the region. Rains, thunderstorms and dust storms are expected to continue until Wednesday, as per the country's weather authority.
Several videos from Arab Storms show cars trying to get past flooded streets with water reaching window level near some parked vehicles.
ALSO READ:
While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
In mid-November, a half-dozen local and state police officers allegedly hatched a plot to steal a large shipment of drugs from a warehouse where traffickers were storing it
The cover illustration for Asterix and Cleopatra by Albert Uderzo shows he ancient Egyptian ruler with Asterix and Obelix
This comes as human rights are challenged in the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict in Ukraine, internal conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan and in a host of other places
Pentagon says 14,000 tank shells will be sold to Israel without Congressional review
The working hypothesis guiding the investigation was related to manslaughter charges, without any suspects identified
Palestinian president calls American position as aggressive and immoral after it vetoed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the territory
He spoke after a meeting with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League