Qatari delegation in Tehran as efforts intensify to finalise US-Iran deal

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media and a diplomat said, as part of the mediation process to end the war between Iran and the United States.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported an adviser to Qatar's foreign minister had been dispatched to the Islamic republic.

Another Iranian news agency, Tasnim, said the purpose of the visit was to "go over the latest developments regarding the diplomatic process".

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A diplomat with knowledge of the situation told AFP on Sunday that "Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran this morning".

Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, the diplomat said the delegation travelled "to help facilitate the finalisation of the agreement".

Pakistan, which has led mediation to end the months-long regional war, and the US have indicated an agreement to end the fighting would be signed on Sunday.

But Tehran has cast doubt on that timing, and Iranian media has reported a final decision on the framework is yet to be made.