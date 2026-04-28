Qatar warns against 'frozen conflict' in Gulf amid stalled US-Iran talks

The White House said on Monday that it was examining Iran's latest proposal to unblock the Strait of Hormuz

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 3:19 PM
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Qatar on Tuesday cautioned against the possibility of a "frozen conflict" in the Gulf, as talks between the US and Iran for a peace deal appeared at an impasse.

"We do not want to see a return to hostilities in the region anytime soon, we do not want to see a frozen conflict that ends up being thawed every time there is a political reason," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference.

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The White House said on Monday that it was examining Iran's latest proposal to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed for two months since the start of the Middle East war.

Peace talks between the United States and Iran to comprehensively end the war and fully reopen the vital strait have so far proven inconclusive since a ceasefire came into force on April 8.

"We are very keen to see an end to this war that is sustainable, that takes into account all of our concerns in the region and beyond," Ansari added. 

Iran launched waves of missile and drones against Gulf states including Qatar in response to US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic that began on February 28.

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