Qatar warns against fake slimming product known as 'cactus pills'
The Drug Quality Control Laboratory at the Ministry of Public Health confirmed that the product contains sibutramine
- PUBLISHED: Tue 24 Nov 2026, 6:39 PM
Qatar's Ministry of Public Health has warned against a fakke slimming product containing sibutramine, called Hoodia Gordonii, Kalahari cactus, known as 'Cactus Pills'.
Test results from the Ministry of Public Health's Drug Quality Control Laboratory confirmed that the product contains sibutramine, making it a falsified product that may pose a risk to public health.
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The country's Ministry of Public Health said that the product is not registered in the country and is being promotoed through social media platforms.
The authority took action against the violator, it said, adding that it "is taking all necessary control, regulatory, and legal measures against violators to ensure public health and safety."