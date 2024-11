Qatar votes overwhelmingly to scrap legislative polls

Members attend the session of the advisory Shura Council for which partial elections were held for the first time, in Doha, Qatar, on October 26, 2021. Reuters File Photo

A referendum in Qatar to scrap short-lived legislative polls has passed with more than 90 per cent of the vote, officials said on Wednesday, ending a flirtation with democracy in the Gulf monarchy.

The vote approved a raft of constitutional amendments with 90.6 per cent of valid ballots cast by Qatari citizens, the interior ministry said.

"By participating in the referendum and by voting in favour of the constitutional amendments, Qataris have celebrated... the values of unity and justice," Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, posted on X.

Eighty-four per cent of eligible voters among the roughly 380,000 Qataris -- a minority in the gas-rich peninsula -- took part in Tuesday's referendum, an interior ministry statement said.

The key proposal was to end elections for 30 of the 45 seats of the Shura Council, an advisory body with limited powers, which took place for the first and only time in 2021.

The polls, a year before Qatar held the football World Cup under intense international scrutiny, had stoked division as only descendants of Qataris who were citizens in 1930 were eligible to vote and run, and constituencies were mapped out along tribal lines.