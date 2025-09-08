  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB mostlycloudy.png34°C

Qatar PM urges Hamas to accept latest Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

On Sunday, Hamas said it received some ideas from the United States' side to reach a ceasefire deal

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 11:07 PM

Top Stories

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pressed Hamas political leaders to "respond positively" to the latest U.S.-proposed Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal during talks in Doha on Monday, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters.

"The Qatari prime minister pressed Hamas to respond positively to the latest American proposal, conveyed through mediators, and aimed at securing a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza," the official said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai investor boosts stake in IPO-bound National Stock Exchange

thumb-image

Stunning hat-trick of play-off birdies proves Rory’s consistency in Irish Open thriller

thumb-image

UAE trialling AI system to match organs to patients without bias

thumb-image

Uptown Dubai: Built to meet demand, not speculation

thumb-image

Sharjah Police launch new service for school bus emergencies, accidents

 

On Sunday, Hamas said it received some ideas from the United States' side to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and was discussing with mediators ways to develop those ideas.