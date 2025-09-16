  • search in Khaleej Times
Qatar, Oman, 14 other countries call for safety of Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

16 countries have warned that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla will lead to accountability

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 5:35 PM

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City]

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Oman, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain and Turkey have expressed their concern about the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative in which citizens of their countries are participating.  

The Global Sumud Flotilla has informed about its objective of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and raising awareness about the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and the need to stop the war in Gaza. Both objectives, peace and humanitarian aid delivery, together with the respect of international law, including humanitarian law, are shared by our Governments, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"We therefore call on everyone to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the Flotilla, to respect international law and international humanitarian law. We recall that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability."