Qatar to continue Gaza mediation despite Israel attack

Doha, a key US ally that hosts the largest American base in the region, has hosted Hamas' political bureau since 2012 with the blessing of the United States

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 3:09 PM

UAE President visits Qatar after Israel strikes in Doha

Why the Dubai school commute takes 40 minutes, and what’s being done about it

UAE parliament speaker condemns Israeli attack in Qatar

Qatar will continue trying to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza despite Israel's deadly attack on a Hamas compound in Doha, its prime minister said on Tuesday.

Six people died, including top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya's son and a Qatari security officer, in an unprecedented airstrike that threatened to derail flagging mediation efforts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar reserved "the right to respond to this blatant attack", calling the strike a "pivotal moment" for the region.

But he added: "Nothing will deter us from continuing this (mediation) role for all the different issues around us in the region." 

Doha, a key US ally that hosts the largest American base in the region, has hosted Hamas' political bureau since 2012 with the blessing of the United States.

The White House said President Donald Trump did not agree with Israel's decision to take military action on the US ally's soil, and had warned Qatar in advance of the incoming strikes.

Qatar denied receiving prior warning, saying it was notified by the US only after the attack had started.