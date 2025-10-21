  • search in Khaleej Times
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of 11-day-old Gaza ceasefire

Sheikh Tamim also condemned Israeli practices that 'transform the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human life'

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 12:05 PM

UAE expat's son dies by suicide after alleged humiliation by teacher in Kerala

Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

Photos: Could electric tuk tuks be coming to UAE soon?

The ruler of Qatar, a key mediator for the ongoing Gaza truce, accused Israel of violating the 11-day-old ceasefire on Tuesday after a series of deadly strikes on Hamas positions.

"We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human life (and) the continued violation of the ceasefire," Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual address to the Shura Council legislative body.

