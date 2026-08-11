Qatar bans 27 from working in healthcare over using fake experience certificates

Qatar has found 27 individuals who submitted fake experience certificates to get a healthcare licence in the first six months of the year.

These people have been permanently blocked from working in the country's healthcare sector.

Dr Saad Al Kaabi, Director of the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) at the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the verification of credentials takes place at the initial stages of the registration and licensing process.

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The preliminary screening of applicants helps to identify fake applications at an early stage.

The Ministry of Public Health said that it is committed to maintaining the highest standards for licencing international healthcare practitioners, ensuring that only highly qualified professionals are authorised to provide safe and high-quality medical services in Qatar.

This verification process is conducted in collaboration with specialised institutions to verify the authenticity of the information provided.

The nation also recently centralised its healthcare system in a way where residents will no longer require a health card to access medical services.

Their health number will now be available with their QID — Qatar Identity Card. The decision was issued by Public Health Minister Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud in April this year.