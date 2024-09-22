Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim drone attack against Israel

White House national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region
An Iraqi coalition of pro-Iran armed groups claimed on Sunday a drone attack against Israel, where the military said it had intercepted "multiple suspicious aerial targets" coming from Iraq overnight.
"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq targeted on Sunday morning a strategic location in the occupied territories using drones," the Iraqi coalition said in a statement on Telegram, referring to Israel, and adding it was carried out "in support of our people in Gaza".
The attack caused no injuries, according to the Israeli military.
It came as regional tensions again soared nearly a year into the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.
The Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon announced on Sunday it had launched rockets at Israeli military industry sites "in an initial response" to attacks blamed on Israel that saw pagers and two-way radios used by the group explode across Lebanon earlier this week.
The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-backed groups, has claimed several drone attacks targeting Israel in recent months, which have all been intercepted according to the Israeli military.
Last winter, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq had also claimed more than 175 rocket and drone attacks against United States troops in Iraq and Syria.
US forces carried out multiple retaliatory strikes against these militant factions in both countries.
The attacks on American troops have largely subsided in the past few months.
A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said it would need to cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for the day
BFM TV reported that Barnier has proposed conservative Senator Bruno Retailleau as interior minister
The death toll from the storm which struck central and eastern Europe last week rose to 24 and some areas are still under threat from rising waters
Muslim backing of Democrats has fallen sharply since Israel's nearly year-long action in Gaza
Over half of Chinese men now say they would agree to become a stay-at-home dad, a 2019 survey cited by state media suggested — up from just 17 per cent in 2007
The firms along with several researchers and industry bodies signed an open letter claiming that Europe was already becoming less competitive and risked falling further behind in the age of AI