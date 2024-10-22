Poverty rate in Palestinian territories seen doubling to 74.3% this year, says UN

A Palestinian boy carries freshly baked loaves of bread back to his family at a make-shift camp for the internally displaced in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 17, 2024. — AFP

The poverty rate across the Palestinian territories will almost double this year to 74.3 per cent after months of fighting in Gaza, according to a report by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) released Tuesday.

"The immediate consequence of the war, not just in physical infrastructure destruction, but also in terms of poverty, livelihoods and loss of livelihoods, is enormous," said Achim Steiner, head of the UNDP .

The poverty rate had been 38.8 per cent at the end of 2023 but another 2.61 million Palestinians fell into poverty this year, bringing the total to 4.1 million.

"It's quite clear from this socio-economic assessment, that the level of destruction has set back the state of Palestine by years, if not decades, in terms of its development pathway," Steiner said.

The study estimates that this year unemployment in the Palestinian territories could rise to 49.9 per cent and that GDP will be 35.1 per cent lower than without the war in Gaza.

He said that even if humanitarian aid is delivered each year, the Palestinian economy will not return to its pre-crisis levels for a decade or more.