Pope denounces forced removal of Gazans again from their land

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza City residents have been trying to evacuate the city since a massive bombardment by Israel

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 1:35 PM

Pope Leo XVI expressed solidarity with the population of Gaza on Wednesday, saying that civilians had been "once again" forced from their land and were living in "unacceptable conditions".

"I express my deep solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, being forcibly displaced once again from their lands," said the 70-year-old pope after his general audience.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Gaza City have been trying to evacuate the northern city since a massive bombardment by Israeli forces aimed at crushing Hamas. 

"I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages, for a negotiated diplomatic solution, and for the full respect of international humanitarian law," said the pope. 

"I invite everyone to join my heartfelt prayer that soon a dawn of peace and justice will rise."