3,000-year-old gold bracelet stolen from Egyptian museum, suspects arrested

Egyptian authorities have arrested several individuals following the theft of a 3,000-year-old gold bracelet from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. The artifact, believed to have belonged to Pharaoh Amenemope of Egypt’s 21st Dynasty, went missing from the museum’s restoration laboratory.

The disappearance was reported on June 13 by a museum agent and a restoration specialist. Investigations revealed that a restoration specialist at the museum had stolen the bracelet on June 9 while on duty, finding lapses in security.

She then contacted a silver shop owner in Sayyida Zeinab, Cairo, who sold the bracelet to a gold workshop owner for 180,000 Egyptian pounds. The workshop owner subsequently sold it to a gold smelting worker for 194,000 Egyptian pounds, where it was melted along with other items to be reshaped.

Following legal procedures, all involved individuals were arrested. They confessed to the crime during investigation, and the proceeds from the sale of the bracelet were confiscated. Legal action has been taken against the accused.

The stolen bracelet, notable for its design and a rare lapis lazuli sphere, had been intended for restoration and possible exhibition.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has referred the case to public prosecutors and formed a special committee to inventory items in the restoration lab. Images of the bracelet were circulated at Egyptian airports and border checkpoints fearing it could be illegally exported.