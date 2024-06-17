Patchi chocolate founder Nizar Choucair dies

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 2:22 PM

Lebanese businessman Nizar Choucair, known for transforming his childhood love for chocolate into the globally recognised brand 'Patchi', has passed away. Prayers for the octogenarian are scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Al Khashoggi Mosque.

Condolences will be accepted before the burial at the Mohyee Aldin Barghouth Hall - Al Khashoggi Mosque. After the burial, condolences will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for both men and women at the Seaside Pavilion Hall, Beirut Waterfront.

Social media pages of the company posted a condolence message:

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr Nizar Choucair, our beloved founder. Mr Choucair was a man whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew him.

His visionary approach transformed chocolate into an art that evokes emotions and creates cherished memories. His legacy lives on through Patchi, a brand that has reached hearts across cultures and celebrations.

We honour his memory and the extraordinary heritage he built.

The company further wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the beloved family of Mr Nizar Choucair and with the extended Patchi family during this difficult time. May they find strength, comfort, and solace in the cherished memories shared with him. May his legacy of kindness, vision, and generosity continue to illuminate the path forward."

The story of the brand began when 11-year-old Nizar Choucair fell in love with chocolate but it all really took off years later with a single piece of chocolate in 1974. Back then, Nizar Choucair created the chocolate gifting concept, elevating chocolate to new dimensions.