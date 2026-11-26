A recent landmark ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya has prompted human rights organisation Justice For All to renew calls for accountability over Gaza ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29.

The US-based organisation cited the International Court of Justice's November 19 judgment as it called for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access and accountability for the killing of Palestinian children.

Imam Abdul Malik Mujahid, president of Justice For All, argued that the ruling showed states could be held responsible for genocide and urged the international community to apply the law consistently.

“The precedent is set; what remains is whether the international community has the will to apply it equally,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

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What did the court rule?

In a case brought by The Gambia, the ICJ found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya during military operations in northern Rakhine State in 2017. It was the first time the court had found a state responsible for committing genocide.

The judges considered evidence that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of civilians, committed widespread sexual violence, attacked children and people trying to flee, and destroyed villages. They concluded that an intention to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine was the only reasonable inference from Myanmar's actions.

The judgment concerns Myanmar's responsibility as a state. The ICJ settles disputes between states and does not conduct criminal trials of individuals.

Mujahid argued that the court's reasoning on genocidal intent was relevant to Gaza, pointing to the scale of violence and statements by Israeli officials. That comparison, however, is his assessment, not a finding by the court in the Myanmar case.

South Africa brought a separate case against Israel in 2023, accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza. Israel denies committing genocide and says its military acted in response to attacks by armed groups. The Myanmar judgment does not determine the outcome of that case.

Children in Gaza

Justice For All said the November 29 observance should bring renewed attention to children killed in Gaza. The organisation said its Gaza Children's Shroud campaign had commemorated more than 20,000 children by reading their names aloud and inscribing them on a shroud.

UNICEF reported that 351 children had been killed in Gaza between the announcement of the October 2025 ceasefire and October 22, 2026, according to a UN humanitarian report. The figure covers a different period from the shroud campaign and is not an updated November death toll.

In an earlier report marking a year since the ceasefire, UNICEF said improved humanitarian access had allowed it and its partners to expand support and restore some services. But violence and displacement continued to put children at risk, with around 800,000 still displaced.

Imam Saffet Catovic, Justice For All's director of UN operations, urged governments to turn expressions of solidarity into action.

“We call on U.N. Member States to honor this Solidarity Day not with statements alone, but with action,” he said, calling for compliance with the Genocide Convention and respect for Palestinians' right to self-determination.

The UN has described humanitarian gains in Gaza since the ceasefire as fragile, with civilians continuing to face violence, displacement and the consequences of war.

Why November 29 matters

The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in 1977. The date marks the anniversary of Resolution 181, adopted on November 29, 1947, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states.

The annual observance draws attention to Palestinian rights and efforts towards a just and lasting peace. This year's commemoration also comes amid UN warnings that settlement expansion, demolitions, displacement and settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are threatening Palestinian communities and undermining prospects for peace.

Justice For All said the occasion should be used to press for civilian protection, humanitarian access, accountability and Palestinian self-determination.