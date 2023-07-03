UAE

Palestinian leader suspends contact, security coordination with Israel

The decision comes after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. — AP file

By Reuters

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 10:18 PM

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past during previous rounds of violence.


