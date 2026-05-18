Palestinian leader's son wins role in Abbas' party, official says

The millionaire businessman son of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has won a steering role in his father's political party Fatah, a party official said on Sunday, as a succession fight looms for control of the embattled Palestinian Authority (PA).

Yasser Abbas won a seat in elections for the Fatah Central Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, at its first general conference in almost a decade. Mahmoud Abbas, 90, will remain chairman, it was decided.

The PA was set up as an interim administration under the 1990s Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, an umbrella group still internationally recognised as the representative of the Palestinian people. The powerful Fatah party dominates both the PA and the PLO.

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Abbas' son's foray into politics has fuelled speculation that the president may be seeking to position Yasser, 64, to succeed him as head of Fatah.

That has drawn criticism from some Fatah officials, who say Yasser would be unable to unify Palestinians or help them chart a new political future after years without national elections or tangible steps toward statehood.

In the more than two decades since Mahmoud Abbas was elected to succeed Fatah founder Yasser Arafat, Palestinians have come to view the PA as ineffective and corrupt, something denied by Abbas, who has ruled by decree since his mandate expired in 2009.

In 2007, Abbas' Fatah forces in the Gaza Strip were overpowered by Hamas, who seized control of the enclave, a year after Hamas swept the Palestinian parliamentary elections.

Peace talks with Israel meant to lead to the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014, with expanding Israeli settlements since carving up areas slated for Palestinian statehood. The PA is also grappling with a financial crisis.

Yasser Abbas, who has never held an official role within Fatah or the PA, runs tobacco and contracting firms in the parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank where the PA exercises limited self-rule.

Critics have long alleged that he and his brother Tarek have used public funds to help their businesses, allegations both men reject.

Among others to have won seats on the Central Committee are Majed Faraj, head of the General Intelligence Agency; and former militant group leader Zakaria Zubeidi, released in a Hamas-Israel prisoner-hostage exchange as part of a 2025 Gaza ceasefire.