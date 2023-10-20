Palestine Red Crescent receives warning from Israel to 'immediately evacuate' Al Quds Hospital

It currently houses over 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians

By Reuters Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 9:55 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 10:11 PM

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that they received a warning from Israeli forces to 'immediately evacuate' Gaza's Al Quds hospital, which currently houses over 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued an urgent appeal to the international community, saying: "We call on the world to take immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital."

