Over 50,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria amid Israeli strikes: UN

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 6:15 PM

The UN refugee chief said Saturday that more than 50,000 people had fled to Syria amid escalating Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.

"More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli air strikes," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that "well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon".

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah. The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

This comes after Israel military claimed on Saturday that it killed the militant group's chief as strikes continue on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces said: "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

In response, Hezbollah launched a new rocket attack on Israel after announcing the death of their leader Nasrallah.

As the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah flares, airlines were advised by the European Union to avoid Lebanese and Israeli airspace for the coming month.

The European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned in a statement of "an overall intensification of air strikes and degradation in the security situation".

Likewise, UAE airlines have also cancelled their flights to Lebanon until October 1 amid an escalation in air strikes and rocket fire between Israel and Hezbollah.