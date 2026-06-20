At least 5 killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

Lebanese state media said Israeli warplanes and drones launched overnight strikes into Saturday morning, destroying homes and residential buildings

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 9:43 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest regional developments after the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement]

At least five people were killed in Israeli air strikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group took effect.

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State news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and homes, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn.

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Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a US official.

A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirmed the agreement to Reuters. The US official said the truce was to begin at 4pm. (1300 GMT) on Friday.

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