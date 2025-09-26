Over 150 companies have ties to Israeli settlements, UN database finds

More than 150 companies, including four leading online accommodation platforms, are doing business in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that have been declared illegal by the United Nations' highest court, a report by the organisation's human rights office showed on Friday.

US firms Airbnb ABNB.O, Expedia and TripAdvisor TRIP.O and Netherlands-based Booking.com BV remain on the rights office's list, which was previously updated in 2023 and now has 68 new names, taking the total to 158.

New additions to the list include major German cement maker Heidelberg Materials AG HEIG.DE, which said it had disputed the listing, telling Reuters it was no longer active in occupied Palestinian territory. Seven companies previously listed were taken off.

All the companies listed were involved in one or more of the 10 activities that the rights office said raised particular human rights concerns. The accommodation platforms listed did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Israel, which cites biblical and historical ties to the West Bank, disputes the 2024 UN court ruling, arguing that the Palestinian territory is not occupied in legal terms because the land is disputed. Most of the international community takes the UN view.

UN Rights Office calls for remediation

"Where business enterprises identify that they have caused or contributed to adverse human rights impacts, they should provide for or cooperate in remediation through appropriate processes," the report said.

Most of the firms named in the database are domiciled in Israel but it also includes international firms listed in Canada, China, France and other countries.

Scrutiny of companies' operations in the Israeli settlements has increased since Israel's military campaign in Gaza and simultaneous increase in raids in the West Bank that Israel says target militants but which have harmed civilians as well.

The list, which focuses primarily on business activities related to construction, real estate, mining and quarrying, is not exhaustive, as the Office is still to screen more than 300 businesses submitted for assessment.

"This report underscores the due diligence responsibility of businesses working in contexts of conflict to ensure their activities do not contribute to human rights abuses," UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said. The report also said that states should act to ensure businesses were not contributing to abuses.

Israel and the US have long protested the "disproportionate attention" given to Israel by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council. The Israeli embassy in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest report.

Civil society groups say the database, mandated by the council in 2016, is an important tool to ensure transparency around business activities in the West Bank and to prompt companies to rethink their activities.

Israeli settlements have grown in size and number since Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. They stretch deep into the territory with a system of roads and other infrastructure under Israeli control, further slicing up the land.

A UN Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday found that since October 2023, Israeli policies have demonstrated clear intent to forcibly transfer Palestinians, expand Jewish settlements, and annex the entire West Bank. Israel dismissed the report and said the Commission was pursuing a politically-driven agenda.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, rejecting calls from some far-right politicians in Israel who want to extend sovereignty over the area and snuff out hopes for a Palestinian state.