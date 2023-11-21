UAE

Over 14,000 killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7

As per the government, 5,840 children and 3,920 women are among the dead

By AFP

Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul holds the shrouded body of one of his children killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on November 5, 2023. AFP
Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 9:43 PM

Gaza's government said Tuesday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,128 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

The government said 5,840 children and 3,920 women were among the dead, with another 33,000 people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

