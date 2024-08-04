One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

Israeli emergency responders stand guard at the scene of a suspected stabbing attack in Holon, Israel, on Sunday. -- Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM

One woman was killed Sunday and three other people wounded in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv, Israel's emergency medical service said, with police reporting a Palestinian suspect was "neutralised".

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that the "terrorist attack" took place in several locations in Holon, a southern suburb of Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

It comes at a moment of heightened tension in Israel and the wider Middle East, nearly 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The stabbing suspect, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was "neutralised" by a police officer who arrived at the scene, the force said in a statement without elaborating.

A 70-year-old woman who was badly wounded died from her injuries shortly after the attack, Magen David Adom said.