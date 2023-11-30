One killed, 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:58 AM

At least one woman was killed and eight other people were wounded in a shooting attack during rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

"Two terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons fired at civilians at a bus stop, and they were neutralised by security forces and a civilian who was nearby," Israeli police said.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the scene. The latter said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

The US ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.

"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence," said Ambassador Jack Lew.

ALSO READ: