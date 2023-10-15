One killed, 3 wounded in cross-border Hezbollah attack on northern Israel

Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access

An Israeli Merkava tank drives into position in the north of Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 3:06 PM

Lebanese Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli northern border village on Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, the militant group and Israeli medics said.

The medics had initially said two people were wounded in the attack on Shtula, a farming community the abuts the border fence, opposite the Lebanese community of Ayta a-Shab.

The Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km (2 miles) of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access on Sunday and said it was deliberately disrupting GPS services there and on the southern front with Gaza as part of its operations.

The GPS disruptions could affect the functions of apps, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on X, the social-media platform formally known as Twitter.

