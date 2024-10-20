Oman: Two expats die in building collapse in Sur

According to media reports, the deceased were an elderly Indian couple
Photo: X/@CDAA_OMAN
Two expatriates have died in in Oman after an old building collapsed on them early on Sunday. The incident took place in the Wilayat of Sur, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, the country's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said in a statement.
The CDAA rescue teams could pull out the bodies of the deceased trapped in the debris after hours of effort.
"Rescue teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate have been dealing with a report of an old building collapsing on two people in the Wilayat of Sur since dawn today. Teams recovered the bodies of two Asian nationals and they were brought out dead." the CCDA said on X.
Watch video of CDAA rescue operations:
According to The Oman Observer, the deceased were an elderly Indian couple, whom they identified as Purushottam Neera Nandi (88) and his wife Padmini citing a local source. The couple who belonged to the Indian state of Gujarat had been living in Oman since the 1940s.
Reports have also attributed the collapse of the building to heavy rainfall in the area, with Sur experiencing over 200mm of rain in two days owing to recent tropical conditions.
