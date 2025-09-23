  • search in Khaleej Times
Oman: Thieves loot gold shop, steal cash, jewellery worth 150,000 Riyals in Muscat

The crime scene team, along with the forensic evidence team, lifted fingerprints along with other evidence from the scene of the incident

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:00 PM

A massive theft took place at a gold shop in Muscat, Oman, with theives taking away jewellery worth 150,000 Omani Rials.

Four people, of Asian nationality, were arrested on charges of theft with coercion. These perpetrators were accused of storming a gold shop in the Wilayat of Seeb, threatening and assaulting the employees, and stealing gold jewellery worth around 150,000 Omani Rials along with cash.

A video posted by the Royal Oman Police showed how the accused entered the store and physically assaulted the staff there before stealing jewellery kept in the display.

Immediately after the theft took place, authorities began search operations and investigations. The crime scene team, along with the forensic evidence team, lifted fingerprints along with other evidence from the scene of the incident.

Authorities also reviewed surveillance camera footage that captured the suspects, who were using a private vehicle with a license plate that belonged to another car.

Watch the video:

The forensic team coordinated with the crime scene team in real time to lift fingerprints through direct imaging and send them to the operations room for technical examination, which quickly led to identifying one of the suspects.