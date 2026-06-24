Oman announces temporary maritime corridor for Hormuz strait traffic

The measure is aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 7:05 AM
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Oman said on Tuesday it had coordinated with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency reported.

The vessels wanting to use the temporary corridor would need to coordinate with the IMO, based on coordinates announced by the organisation and Omani authorities, it added.

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The measure was aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway in line with international law and the law of the sea, which uphold freedom of navigation without imposing transit fees.

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