Oman, Iran hold talks on Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East conflict

Oman and Iran held talks on easing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani state news agency reported Sunday, with the key shipping chokepoint effectively closed due to war in the Middle East.

"Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting at the deputy ministers' level in the foreign ministries of the two countries, with the attendance of specialists from both sides, during which the possible options were discussed regarding ensuring the smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz," the news agency posted on X.

"The experts from both sides put forward a number of visions and proposals regarding it," it added.

In response to US and Israeli strikes that began at the end of February, Iran has targeted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closing the strategic waterway through which one-fifth of global oil usually passes.

The war has engulfed the Middle East and paralysed shipping in the Gulf, in particular. Iran has also attacked neighbouring countries' energy infrastructure in a conflict that has convulsed the global economy.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday Tehran had 48 hours left to cut a deal or face "all Hell", before Washington announced American forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran.

On Thursday, Tehran said it was drafting a peacetime protocol that would supervise maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, state media reported.

Deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Russia's Sputnik state media that the protocol would apply after the war with the United States and Israel ends, setting basic rules to manage ship movements, IRNA news agency said.

Last week an Iranian parliamentary committee voted to impose tolls on vessels in the strait and completely ban ships from the United States and Israel.