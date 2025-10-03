Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

After Israel intercepted all boats part of the Global Sumud flotilla, detaining all those on board, Oman issued a statement saying it is 'closely following' the situation of its citizens.

"The Sultanate of Oman affirms that it is closely following the situation of the Omani citizens participating in the Global Freedom Flotilla," the Gulf Nation said on Friday.

It added that it is keen "on their safety in preparation for their safe return to the homeland." The nation also called for "the safety of all participants in the flotilla and for them not to be exposed to any risks".

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month, ferrying politicians and activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg towards Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is taking hold.

The Israeli navy began intercepting the boats on Wednesday, and an Israeli official said the following day that boats with over 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the Gaza Strip.

[With inputs from AFP]