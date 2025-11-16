Oman authorities airlift hiker who sustained injury during mountain trek

Omani authorities carried out a medical evacuation for an Italian woman who sustained a head injury while hiking in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, located in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The woman was airlifted to Khoula Hospital to receive urgent medical care after falling off the trail, according to Royal Oman Police.

On October 17, the Royal Oman Police Air Wing rescued a man who injured his foot while hiking in one of the mountains in the IMTI area of Al Dakhiliyah. The injured man has been transferred to Nizwa Hospital to receive necessary medical care.

These incidents follow a previous rescue operation on July 25, when Omani authorities assisted a hiker who was injured while trekking in the rugged terrain of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate.

Rescue and ambulance teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department responded quickly to the emergency, highlighting the importance of rapid intervention in remote and challenging locations.

Omani authorities urged outdoor enthusiasts to take necessary precautions and ensure safety measures while engaging in mountain and nature activities.