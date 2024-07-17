Oil slick off Yemen after Huthi tanker attack: Charity

A handout picture obtained from Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre shows what they say is their targeting of the Chios Lion. — AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:32 PM

An oil slick stretching nearly the length of Yemen's Red Sea coast was spotted after a Huthi attack damaged a crude tanker, the Conflict and Environment Observatory said on Wednesday.

Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency showed the slick on Tuesday near the location of the Huthi attack on the Chios Lion vessel, said CEOBS, a UK charity which monitors the environmental impact of conflict.

The apparent slick, measuring 220km long, suggested the "damaged vessel was releasing oil", it said on social media platform X.

The Liberia-flagged oil tanker Chios Lion was attacked 97 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Monday, according to maritime security agencies.

An uncrewed surface vessel "impacted" the tanker, resulting in minor damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported.

CEOBS said the oil slick started 106 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, a location consistent with Monday's attack on the Chios Lion.

An image posted by the charity showed what it said was an oil slick in the Red Sea near the Farasan marine sanctuary off the coast of Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the Joint Maritime Information Centre, run by a Western naval coalition, said the Chios Lion was investigating a potential oil spill following the Huthi attack.