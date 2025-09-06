'Nonsense': Egypt says displacement of Palestinians in Gaza is not voluntary

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, whose country is a key mediator in efforts to end the Gaza war, said on Saturday that describing the displacement of Palestinians as voluntary was "nonsense".

Israel earlier called on Gaza City residents to leave for the south, as its forces advance deeper into the enclave’s largest urban area.

"If there is a manmade famine (in Gaza), it is to push residents out of their land. It is nonsense to say that this is voluntary displacement," Abdelatty said in a joint press conference with the commissioner-general of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported the idea that Palestinians in Gaza should be allowed to voluntarily leave and suggested that other countries should accept them.

Netanyahu's office said on Friday that he had spoken about the basic human right of every individual to choose where they live, particularly during times of war.

The Egyptian minister also said he spoke with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday and discussed intensifying efforts to implement the latest ceasefire proposal.

He blamed Israel for what he described as its intransigence over the delay in reaching a ceasefire.

Hamas agreed in August to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel that included the return of half the hostages held in Gaza and Israel's release of some Palestinian prisoners.

An Egyptian official source said the proposal accepted by Hamas included a suspension of Israeli military operations for 60 days and outlined a framework for a comprehensive deal to end the nearly two-year-old conflict.

Netanyahu said days later that Israel would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all hostages held in Gaza and an end to the war, but on terms acceptable to Israel.