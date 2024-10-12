Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel amid conflict

Photo: AFP file

Nicaragua announced breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, due to Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories as per a statement issued by the government of the Central American country.

The statement called the Israeli government "fascist" and "genocidal."

The move is an essentially symbolic one since ties between the two countries are virtually non-existent.

Israel has no ambassador in the Nicaraguan capital Managua.

Nicaraguan congress had, earlier in the day, passed a resolution requesting the country's government to take action as the Gaza war reached a one-year mark a few days ago.

The conflict, the Nicaraguan government said, now also "extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran."

The Middle East is on high alert for further regional escalation after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on October 1. Iran backs Lebanon-based group Hezbollah, which Israel has targeted in a series of recent deadly attacks.