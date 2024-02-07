New round of Gaza negotiations to start in Cairo on Thursday

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 7:19 PM

Egypt and Qatar are sponsoring a new round of negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving "calm" in Gaza as well as a prisoner-hostage exchange, an Egyptian official said.

A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the militant group had agreed to the talks, with the goal of "a ceasefire, an end to the war and a prisoner exchange deal".

Both sources spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

ALSO READ: