Netanyahu talks to empty chairs at UN after mass walkout of delegations

Netanyahu on Friday cataloged Israeli victories against Hamas militants, Iran and their supporters in a speech at the United Nations

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 5:34 PM

Updated: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 5:45 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage Friday at the United Nations to a mass walkout of delegations as well as cheers from supporters invited to the audience. Scores of delegates walked out of General Assembly ahead of Netanyahu's speech.

Delegates were called to order as Netanyahu began his speech, the first of the day at the annual General Assembly.

The Israeli prime minister on Friday cataloged Israeli victories against Hamas militants, Iran and their supporters in a speech at the United Nations that reminded the world of the horrors endured by Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023.

