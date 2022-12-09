Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government

Prime Minister-designate cites hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners

By Reuters Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:23 AM

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said.

The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government after Likud and likely religious-nationalist partners came ahead in a November 1 election.

The current deadline is on Sunday.