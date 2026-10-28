Netanyahu's Likud accuses Arab parties of having 'stolen' Israel election

Partial results show they could play a kingmaking role in forming a new government

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 8:12 PM
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud accused Arab parties on Wednesday of having stolen the country's election, after partial results showed they could play a kingmaking role in forming a new government.

"The elections in the State of Israel have been stolen by Arab parties who support terrorism and the annihilation of the Jewish state through serious criminal acts of corruption, threats, violence, falsehoods and the use of prohibited software to encourage voters to vote," the party said in a statement, adding that it was submitting testimonies and evidence to the authorities.

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