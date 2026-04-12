Netanyahu wants Lebanon peace deal 'that will last for generations'

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that any peace agreement reached with Lebanon must be one that "lasts for generations".

"Lebanon has approached us. In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

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"I have given my approval, but on two conditions: we want the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations."