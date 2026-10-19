At airbase, Netanyahu says Israel ready to strike enemies at moment's notice

Netanyahu said he spoke to the commander of an unspecified base and saw Israel's "capability to strike our enemies the moment it is required"

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 19 Oct 2026, 3:48 PM
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that Israel will not hesitate to strike its enemies at a moment's notice, eight days before a tight election and following his warnings to Iran.

Netanyahu said he spoke to the commander of an unspecified base and saw Israel's "capability to strike our enemies the moment it is required".

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"I say to our enemies: Do not test us -- you will receive harsher blows than you have suffered to date," he said in a video statement from the base.

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