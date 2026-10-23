Netanyahu says Israel preparing 'full closure' of West Bank in response to attack
'I commend our heroic fighters, who acted resolutely and prevented a major terrorist attack, and wish our wounded a speedy recovery," Netanyahu said in a statement
- PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 12:43 PM
- By:
- AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel had prevented a "major attack" after soldiers killed two armed Palestinian assailants in a firefight that left five wounded near the West Bank city of Hebron.
"I commend our heroic fighters, who acted resolutely and prevented a major terrorist attack, and wish our wounded a speedy recovery," Netanyahu said in a statement.
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He added that he had instructed the military to "impose a cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full closure of the entire West Bank starting today", with open-source Telegram groups reporting many checkpoints already closed in the area.