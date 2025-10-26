  • search in Khaleej Times
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike targets in Gaza, Lebanon

The PM made the statement after a week of visits by a parade of the highest level US officials seeking to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 4:05 PM

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Dubai Police arrest 2 masked men for Dh660,000 supermarket heist

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that Israel would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite agreeing to ceasefires.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means and we will continue to determine our fate," Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

"We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security," he said, following a week of visits by a parade of the highest level US officials seeking to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza.

