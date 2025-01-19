Nearly 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned since Assad's fall: UN

Syrian refugee Leyla Hidir, 12 years old, waits in a queue with her belongings to enter Syria to return to Idlib from Turkey, at the Cilvegozu border crossing gate in Reyhanli district in Hatay on December 12, 2024. — AFP

Nearly 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned home since the fall of Bashar Al Assad in early December, the UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said ahead of a visit to the region.

Between December 8 and January 16, some 195,200 Syrians returned home, according to figures published by Grandi on X.

"Soon I will visit Syria — and its neighbouring countries — as the UNHCR steps up its support to returnees and receiving communities," Grandi said.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians had returned home last year as they fled Lebanon to escape Israeli attacks during its conflict with the Hezbollah militant group.

Those returns came before a lightning offensive by Islamist rebels late last year ousted Assad, raising hopes of an end to a 13-year civil war that killed over half million dead and sent millions seeking refuge abroad.