Naval blockade on Iran remains 'in full force' until deal is reached, says Trump

His comments came after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was open to all vessels following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Apr 2026, 5:49 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the naval blockade on Iran will "remain in full force" until a deal with Tehran is struck.

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"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," he wrote on Truth Social in all caps.

His comments came after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was open to all vessels following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The US-Israeli attack on Iran, which started on February 28, has killed thousands of people and destabilised the Middle East. The conflict also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transits, threatening the worst oil shock in history.

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