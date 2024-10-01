Nations cry halt to Israel's invasion of Lebanon

Kaohsiung mayor warns city to steel itself for 'disaster'
Turkey's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Israel's invasion of Lebanon was an illegal attempt at occupation that violated Lebanese territorial integrity, and added the operation must immediately end with Israel withdrawing from Lebanon.
Israeli paratroopers, commandos and armoured units launched raids at the start of an invasion into south Lebanon, as intense fighting erupted with Hezbollah militants on Tuesday.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said Israel's offensive targeted regional countries' security and stability as well, and added it was "highly likely" that a new migrant wave will emerge from the fighting. It called on the UN Security Council to "do what is necessary" in line with international law.
The Kremlin said it was deeply concerned about Israel's invasion into Lebanon and a reported strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Israel said on Tuesday that intense fighting had erupted with the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon after its paratroops and commandos launched raids there, at the start of a ground invasion that followed airstrikes against Hezbollah's leadership.
Separately, Syrian state media said on Tuesday morning that three civilians had been killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus.
"We are witnessing together that the geography of hostilities is expanding, which is further destabilising the region and increasing tensions. These tensions are destructive to the region and the surrounding areas. We remain deeply concerned," Peskov said.
He added that Moscow was in constant contact with Damascus. "We see no immediate risks at the moment, but of course we condemn such strikes against a sovereign state," said Peskov.
China said it opposed "infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty".
"China...opposes infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and opposes any actions that exacerbate conflicts and lead to a further escalation of the regional situation," a foreign ministry statement said.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Tuesday Israel should cease its invasion of southern Lebanon to avoid an escalation of the conflict enveloping the wider region.
"We insist that the ground incursion should be halted, as we're receiving very worrying information," Albares said, adding that it was "necessary to reach a truce in Lebanon and a ceasefire in Gaza".
Albares also condemned Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israeli territory. He said the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East was if belligerents complied with international humanitarian law and respected the protections accorded to civilians.
Since February 2022, Spain has commanded the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and deployed 650 troops along the southern Lebanese border with Israel.
Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said any further Israeli operations in Lebanon have to be avoided, as world leaders urged against a ground invasion.
"Arms should now be silenced, and the voice of diplomacy should speak and be heard by all," Borrell said after emergency talks between EU foreign ministers.
"The sovereignty of both Israel and Lebanon has to be guaranteed, and any further military intervention will dramatically aggravate the situation and it has to be avoided."
International powers are scrambling to prevent the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah from spiralling into a broader war after the killing of the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.
The 27-nation European Union has so far struggled to speak with one voice — or exert much influence — to curb the violence that has roiled the region over the past year.
US President Joe Biden and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have opposed any ground invasion of Israel's northern neighbour.
Borrell said the EU stood ready to increase its support for the Lebanese armed forces and could help bolster any efforts by UN peacekeepers to try to calm the situation.
British Foreign Minister David Lammy had also called for an immediate ceasefire after discussing the matter with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone on Monday.
"We've both seen the reports in the media about a next phase for Israel in Lebanon," Lammy told Sky News, amid growing indications that Israel was on the verge of sending ground troops into Lebanon.
"We both agreed the position that we had at the UN last week that the best way forward is an immediate ceasefire and to get back to a political solution."
Earlier in the day a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged "all parties to show restraint".
Kaohsiung mayor warns city to steel itself for 'disaster'
Global warming, combined with the silting of the Paraiba River, has contributed to the erosion of Atafona's coast and caused the destruction of 500 houses
The findings by the Copernicus Marine Service underscore the consequences of a warming planet on oceans, which cover 70 per cent of earth's surface and acts as a major regulator of the climate
The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks a symbolic step in the UK's ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050
When it was announced a month ago that the elderly pandas would soon be returned to China to be treated for high blood pressure, visitors flocked to see the pair before they left
She faces being barred from public office for up to 10 years
The poll will decide which party controls parliament's lower house
Parents of about 600,000 pupils who attend private schools now face the decision of whether to accept paying higher fees or to place their children in state schools