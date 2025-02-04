'Nakba lessons learned': Gazans say they will not leave as Trump, Netanyahu meet

Photo: AFP

For many Palestinians, they learned lessons from the 1948 Nakba that followed the British mandate, when hundreds of thousands of them were chased from their homes at the creation of Israel, and never allowed to return — the first lesson is not leaving their land.

That is why many Gazans were incensed by US President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting Gazans should relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

In January, Trump said that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, calling the enclave 'a real mess'.

"Trump thinks Gaza is a pile of garbage -- absolutely not," said Hatem Azzam, a 34-year-old Gazan, attacking Trump's choice of words when he told reporters last week of his plan to "clean out the whole thing".

Calling him "delusional", Azzam said that Trump "wants to force Egypt and Jordan to take in migrants, as if they were his personal farm".

Both Egypt and Jordan have flatly rejected Trump's idea, as have Gazans and other neighbouring countries.

Azzam's outrage comes as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet in Washington later Tuesday and discuss plans for the Palestinian territory ravaged by more than 15 months of war.

'We will not leave'

"Trump and Netanyahu must understand the reality of the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza. This is a people deeply rooted in their land -- we will not leave," Azzam told AFP.

Ihab Ahmed, another Rafah resident, deplored that Trump and Netanyahu "still don't understand the Palestinian people" and their attachment to the land.

"We will remain on this land no matter what. Even if we have to live in tents and on the streets, we will stay rooted in this land," the 30-year-old said.

"The world must understand this message: we will not leave, as happened in 1948."

Future plans

Standing near crumbling buildings blocks destroyed by war in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia, Raafat Kalob is concerned about the consequences that the Trump-Netanyahu meeting will have on his life.

"I expect Netanyahu's visit to Trump to reflect his future plans to forcibly displace the Palestinian people and redraw the Middle East," he said.

"I sincerely hope this plan does not succeed."

Behind him, rows of tents provided by charity organisations line a patch of land at the foot of concrete buildings whose facades still bear marks of war: bullet holes, blown away windows and facades stripped of their stone finishing.