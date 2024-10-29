Naim Qassem elected Hezbollah chief: Statement

Photo: Reuters file

Hezbollah has named Naim Qassem as its new chief, according to a statement by the Lebanese group on Tuesday, succeeding slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in a powerful Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburb on September 27. The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

Earlier this month, Hashem Safieddine, the top Hezbollah official who was widely expected to succeed Nasrallah was also killed by Israel, the group said.

